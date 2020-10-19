Stansted school receives grant to improve health and fitness equipment

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted received a £3,000 grant for new outdoor facilities. Picture: BMAT BMAT

Pupils at Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted are working on their health and fitness thanks to an investment in gym equipment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school, run by educational trust BMAT, received a £3,000 grant from central government for the new outdoor facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Last year the school installed a Daily Mile running track to encourage children to include exercise as part of their routines and trainers also visit each term to carry out fitness tests.

Phil Dawes, BMAT director of PE and sport, said: “After we had the Daily Mile track installed, we noted an improvement in children’s cardiovascular fitness levels.

“We are definitely seeing the benefits that brings. Building on that, we wanted to focus on their muscle strength and endurance.

“This equipment enables classes to complete circuits together and, once the restrictions allow us, we can host after-school fitness clubs to target children to improve certain aspects of fitness.”