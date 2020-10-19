Advanced search

Stansted school receives grant to improve health and fitness equipment

PUBLISHED: 13:24 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 19 October 2020

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted received a £3,000 grant for new outdoor facilities. Picture: BMAT

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted received a £3,000 grant for new outdoor facilities. Picture: BMAT

BMAT

Pupils at Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted are working on their health and fitness thanks to an investment in gym equipment.

The school, run by educational trust BMAT, received a £3,000 grant from central government for the new outdoor facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Last year the school installed a Daily Mile running track to encourage children to include exercise as part of their routines and trainers also visit each term to carry out fitness tests.

Phil Dawes, BMAT director of PE and sport, said: “After we had the Daily Mile track installed, we noted an improvement in children’s cardiovascular fitness levels.

“We are definitely seeing the benefits that brings. Building on that, we wanted to focus on their muscle strength and endurance.

“This equipment enables classes to complete circuits together and, once the restrictions allow us, we can host after-school fitness clubs to target children to improve certain aspects of fitness.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Stansted school receives grant to improve health and fitness equipment

Magna Carta Primary Academy in Stansted received a £3,000 grant for new outdoor facilities. Picture: BMAT

Family activities at IWM Duxford this October half-term

Visitors begin their Family Mission: D-Day Edition activity at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash/Andrew Tunnard

Uttlesford District Council buys new Weston Group headquarters in Takeley

The Weston Innovation Centre, Takeley. Picture: Uttlesford District Council

Essex mental health services anticipate demand rising linked to Covid-19

Mental health crisis line. Picture: Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Art is unveiled for 10th year of Dunmow Big Draw

Artist Nabil Ali with one of the artworks. Photo: Saffron Photo