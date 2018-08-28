Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence SARAH WISE of trading as JFL Skip Hire of 10 Hallett Road, Flitch Green, Donmow, Essex CM6 3FL is applying for a licence to use Martels Industrial Estate, High Easter Road, Barnston, Essex CM6 1NA as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

