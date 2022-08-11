News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Talliston House teams up with distillery for exclusive cocktail experience

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:22 PM August 11, 2022
Wessex Distillery is offering a gin tasting experience at Talliston House in Great Dunmow

Wessex Distillery is offering a gin tasting experience at Talliston House in Great Dunmow - Credit: Talliston House

Talliston House and Gardens in Great Dunmow has joined forces with Wessex Distillery for a unique gin cocktail making event.

The house in Newton Green is a former council house which was converted into a miniature palace by owner John Trevillian.

At the event, on Saturday, October 1, guests can try five different gins across five rooms, while enjoying music and exploring the house.

Christopher Clark, distiller from Wessex Distillery, will also attend and speak about the process of crafting Wessex gin and answering questions.

Talliston House was created with the aim of taking the UK's most ordinary house and converting it into a wonderland of inspirational locations, each set in a different time and place - from a Moorish bedchamber to a 1920s study to a New Orleans kitchen and more.

Details of the event and cocktail recipes can be found at www.talliston.com/gin-experience


Great Dunmow News

Don't Miss

A motorist who "appeared to be driving at other vehicles" on the M11 was arrested in Stratford, London - Essex Police

Essex Police

Motorist who 'appeared to be driving at other vehicles' in Essex arrested

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Willows Green Farm

Large solar farm approved near Felsted

Charlie Ridler, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Bus-cdd945bd

Upcoming changes to bus routes in Great Dunmow

Harry Goodman

person
A field fire in Great Chesterford on July 17, 2022

Essex Weather

'No barbecues' urge firefighters amid dry weather in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon