Talliston House teams up with distillery for exclusive cocktail experience

Wessex Distillery is offering a gin tasting experience at Talliston House in Great Dunmow - Credit: Talliston House

Talliston House and Gardens in Great Dunmow has joined forces with Wessex Distillery for a unique gin cocktail making event.

The house in Newton Green is a former council house which was converted into a miniature palace by owner John Trevillian.

At the event, on Saturday, October 1, guests can try five different gins across five rooms, while enjoying music and exploring the house.

Christopher Clark, distiller from Wessex Distillery, will also attend and speak about the process of crafting Wessex gin and answering questions.

Talliston House was created with the aim of taking the UK's most ordinary house and converting it into a wonderland of inspirational locations, each set in a different time and place - from a Moorish bedchamber to a 1920s study to a New Orleans kitchen and more.

Details of the event and cocktail recipes can be found at www.talliston.com/gin-experience



