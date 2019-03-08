The gift shop leading the fight against single-use plastics

Refilling a bottle

A Thaxted business is leading the way in the fight against single-use plastics with an innovative 'refill station' for everyday essentials.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Refill Station at Gifted, Thaxted Refill Station at Gifted, Thaxted

Instead of purchasing washing up liquids, shampoo, and soap in plastic containers, customers at Gifted can simply bring in a container from home to fill up or use one of the glass bottles available to buy in store.

The refill station launched in June and the reaction is said to have been "fantastic".

Kathryn Starr, of Gifted, which is in Town Street, said: "We have had a fantastic response already, with customers spreading the word on social media and visiting regularly to fill up.

"There is clearly a need and desire for this type of service. I think particularly since David Attenborough and Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall have raised the urgency of environmental concerns people are taking action by making these kinds of choices."

As well as the refill station, Gifted also specialises in fairtrade items, hand made goods, gifts made in the UK and those with recycled components.