The gift shop leading the fight against single-use plastics

PUBLISHED: 13:46 26 July 2019

Refilling a bottle

Refilling a bottle

A Thaxted business is leading the way in the fight against single-use plastics with an innovative 'refill station' for everyday essentials.

Refill Station at Gifted, ThaxtedRefill Station at Gifted, Thaxted

Instead of purchasing washing up liquids, shampoo, and soap in plastic containers, customers at Gifted can simply bring in a container from home to fill up or use one of the glass bottles available to buy in store.

The refill station launched in June and the reaction is said to have been "fantastic".

Kathryn Starr, of Gifted, which is in Town Street, said: "We have had a fantastic response already, with customers spreading the word on social media and visiting regularly to fill up.

"There is clearly a need and desire for this type of service. I think particularly since David Attenborough and Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall have raised the urgency of environmental concerns people are taking action by making these kinds of choices."

As well as the refill station, Gifted also specialises in fairtrade items, hand made goods, gifts made in the UK and those with recycled components.

Most Read

MP lands top job in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet

James Cleverly and Brandon Lewis. Picture: JAMES CLEVERLY TWITTER

MPs react following Boris Johnson’s leadership victory

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

Four men have been summonsed to court following a police investigating into the production of counterfeit currency. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Spectators turn out for Finchingfield’s wacky and wet three-legged race

Facing water guns when returning through the pond. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision.

