Can you help spot moths for Moth Night? They’re looking particularly for four of the Red Underwing moths

A red underwing moth that organisers of Moth Night 2020 hope will be spotted in Essex gardens. Picture: Iain H Leach, Butterfly Conservation Iain H Leach

This year’s Moth Night, the annual event that celebrates moths, runs from tonight (Thursday August 27) until Saturday August 29.

A red underwing moth that Moth Night 2020 organisers hope will be spotted in Essex gardens. Picture: David Green A red underwing moth that Moth Night 2020 organisers hope will be spotted in Essex gardens. Picture: David Green

And organisers are looking for as many public sightings of moths as possible.

This year Moth Night is celebrating four types of ‘red underwing’, large, brilliantly coloured moths that are each undergoing dramatic changes in their UK distributions.

The Red Underwing, with a wingspan of up to 9cm, is one of the biggest moths likely to be encountered in gardens.

The Dark Crimson and Light Crimson Underwings are a much rarer species.

Rarer still is the Rosy Underwing. However, all three appear in many new places.

While the standard method to lure noctural moths is to use light, you could paint a ‘sugar’ mixture of treacle, brown sugar and brown ale on to tree trunks or fence posts draws in moths for a feast at dusk.

To identify and record your moth sighting see this website.

