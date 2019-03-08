Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

A fair selling handmade gifts ready for Christmas returns to Dunmow on Saturday (October 26).

The We are Handmade Christmas Fair will take place at Foakes Hall, from 10am-4pm.

Stallholders such as Dolly Mixtures Glass, Driftwood Designs and The Mad Owl Company will be displaying their goods. Capricorn Crafts will also be selling their wooden toys, games and personalised items.

Cathy Rusell will also be demonstrating the art of quilling and artist Neil Higgs will be painting at the event.

After browsing the stalls, visitors can enjoy homemade cake and a cup of tea courtesy of Plum Fairy's Tearoom.

Organiser Dee Swain said: "We have been running these fairs at Foakes Hall for many years and we always receive great feedback from visitors about the originality, quality and range of crafts on offer."

Entry to the fair is free.

A full list of stallholders can be viewed at: www.wearehandmade.co.uk.