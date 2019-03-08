Advanced search

Latest The New European

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:44 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 24 October 2019

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

SaffronPhoto 2016

A fair selling handmade gifts ready for Christmas returns to Dunmow on Saturday (October 26).

The We are Handmade Christmas Fair will take place at Foakes Hall, from 10am-4pm.

Stallholders such as Dolly Mixtures Glass, Driftwood Designs and The Mad Owl Company will be displaying their goods. Capricorn Crafts will also be selling their wooden toys, games and personalised items.

You may also want to watch:

Cathy Rusell will also be demonstrating the art of quilling and artist Neil Higgs will be painting at the event.

After browsing the stalls, visitors can enjoy homemade cake and a cup of tea courtesy of Plum Fairy's Tearoom.

Organiser Dee Swain said: "We have been running these fairs at Foakes Hall for many years and we always receive great feedback from visitors about the originality, quality and range of crafts on offer."

Entry to the fair is free.

A full list of stallholders can be viewed at: www.wearehandmade.co.uk.

Most Read

Holiday postcard finally makes it through the letter box....three decades late!

Jim Green with the postcard he sent to his parents 28 years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stansted to become first airport to convert coffee waste into solid biofuels

The airport will work in partnership with recycling company bio-bean, based in Cambridgeshire. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Olympic medal-winner hopes to encourage more people to play paralympic sport

L-R: Medal winners Gowan Akers (gold), Katie Akers (bronze), Paddy Morrin (silver) with paralympian Dan Bentley. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

Most Read

Holiday postcard finally makes it through the letter box....three decades late!

Jim Green with the postcard he sent to his parents 28 years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stansted to become first airport to convert coffee waste into solid biofuels

The airport will work in partnership with recycling company bio-bean, based in Cambridgeshire. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Olympic medal-winner hopes to encourage more people to play paralympic sport

L-R: Medal winners Gowan Akers (gold), Katie Akers (bronze), Paddy Morrin (silver) with paralympian Dan Bentley. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Meet the group trying to put community spirit back into ‘ghost town’

Molehill Green residents during a successful fortnightly litter-pick. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

Happy models. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Get into the festive spirit at Christmas fair this Saturday

Foakes Hall, in Dunmow, will host the We Are Handmade Christmas Fair this Saturday (October 26). Picture: SaffronPhoto

Benjamin Zephaniah will tell stories of his life and times at Saffron Hall

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 9

What’s in a Name is at Cambridge Arts Theatre October 28-November 2

What's in a Name is at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24