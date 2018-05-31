Advanced search

Braintree MP 'sorry' for incidents of Islamophobia in party

PUBLISHED: 15:19 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 11 December 2019

Braintree MP James Cleverly. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV

Braintree MP James Cleverly. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV

Archant

Conservative chairman and Braintree MP James Cleverly has apologised for cases of Islamophobia in his party during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live, on Sunday.

Mr Cleverly, who supported Brexit in the EU referendum and was appointed under secretary of state for exiting the EU, said he was "sorry" when his party members and candidates "do or say things that are wrong".

A statement on the Muslim Council of Britain website, published on December 6, read: "The Muslim Council of Britain has described the claim by Michael Gove that the Conservative Party will establish an independent inquiry into Islamophobia by the end of the year as 'outright dishonest'.

"Conservative Party members contradicted him and re-affirmed its wilful determination to ignore the problem by instead holding a watered-down, internally conducted investigation that would broadly look into discrimination and prejudice, not specifically at Islamophobia.

"This, despite more than 100 incidences of Islamophobia identified in the party."

But Mr Cleverly expressed his 'confidence' the issued could be addressed. During an appearance on the Pienaar's Politics show, he said a party-wide independent investigation into prejudice will start before the end of 2019.

Mr Cleverly, who represents villages including Rayne, the Bumpsteads, Great Bardfield, and Finchingfield, said: "We have been doing, in parallel to the general election campaign, preparatory work and we'll be making a more formal announcement as soon as the election is done.

"We recognise that, in mass membership organisations, that there will always be people that say and do things which are completely inappropriate."

Mr Cleverly also told John Pienaar that the prime minister had already apologised for his comments regarding Muslim women, but critics said Mr Johnson only apologised for offence caused.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘We might sell our house’ – couple react to council’s plan to cut back trees

Ben and Jane Lister. Photo: ARCHANT.

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor resigns from board amid ‘lack of transparency’ claims

Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow man braves the shave for research charity

Alan Perry had his head shaved at Jack Louis in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Santa stops by for a pre-Christmas visit to Rayne

Santa was joined by some of his reindeer for an open event at Ernest Doe in Rayne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Braintree MP ‘sorry’ for incidents of Islamophobia in party

Braintree MP James Cleverly. Picture: PARLIAMENT TV

Bid for new retirement apartments on High Street site

An artist's impression of the development off Dunmow High Street. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Reckless’ motorist who undertook on hard shoulder is sentenced

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

New mobile app to help safeguard people in Uttlesford

Janette Rawlingson with Amy Rowson, business development lead. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Karate: Dunmow youngsters among medals in National competition

Dunmow Kyokushinkai's Fox Walker and Daniel Lejwoda celebrate their success
Drive 24