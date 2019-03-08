Gear up for Great Easton Soap Box Race this August

Team Top Gun during last year's Great Easton Soapbox Race . Picture: GLEN ARNOLD Archant

Applications for the fourth Great Easton Soap Box Race, promising to be a great day out for all the family, are now open.

On August 31, up to 40 carts will barrel down Great Easton Hill and spectators can also enjoy refreshments and browse craft stalls.

The event starts at 11am and is free to watch, with a small charge for car parking.

An estimated 2,000 visitors watched men and women race down Great Easton Hill during last year's race, with the funds raised going towards the Royal British Legion and the village's community association.

Applications opened on May 1 and forms are available on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GESoapbox. Forms can also be filled in at The Swan pub in Great Easton.

Little Easton Manor and transport company 24x7 will be the main sponsors for this year's event.