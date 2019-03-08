Advanced search

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils across Dunmow fared in 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:28 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 22 August 2019

Pupils across Uttlesford are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

With the Government changing how GCSEs are graded a few years ago, it has meant that students will be receiving their results numerically as opposed to using letters.

The new system means that students are graded from 9 to 1, where a 7 is anchored at an old grade A, a 4 is a low C and a 1 equates to a grade G.

HELENA ROMANES

Some 65 per cent of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths this year, an improvement from 58 per cent who achieved the same mark last year.

English results also showed an improvement, with 79 per cent of students achieving a 9 to 4 grade (formerly A-C). In maths, the 9-4 figure rose to 69 per cent.

Simon Knight, head teacher, said: "These results are evidence of sustained improvement across the school, which together with last week's A Levels demonstrate that we continue to move in the right direction.

"The dedication and hard work of students has culminated in a very pleasing set of examination results. The school continues to improve and I am confident of further success in the future.

"I would like to thank the staff whose expertise and tireless support of the students has helped us achieve these outstanding results.

"Our continued high performance means that more and more of our students are achieving the highest level attainment and we look forward to these students returning to out sixth form next year to start their A Levels with us."

