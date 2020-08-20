GCSE results 2020: St Mary’s Senior School in Colchester

GCSE students are celebrating their results at St Mary’s Senior School in Colchester.

A small groups of students came in to school to collect their results.

The school said that despite the cancellation of exams and the closure of schools because of coronavirus steps taken nationally, the results for St Mary’s truly reflect the hard work and commitment of both students and their teaching staff.

The results are in line with previous years, with 96 percent of all candidates achieving five or more GCSEs of Grade 4 and above, including Maths and English.

The school also had a 100 percent pass rate in 22 subjects. These are: English Literature, Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Combined Science, French, German, Spanish, Art, Classics, Drama, Geography, History, Hospitality and Catering, ICT, Latin, Classics, Music, Religious Studies, Textiles, and Statistics.

St Mary’s Principal Hilary Vipond said: “I am incredibly proud of our girls’ achievement at GCSE especially as St Mary’s is a non-selective school.

“In these difficult times it is only right and proper that the staff who know the girls so well are the ones providing the Centre Assessed

Grades, and with a low staff turnover very many of the girls have been taught by a member of staff for five years.

“These super results are a reflection of all their hard work, combined with the high quality, tailored education we provide.

“By giving our students encouragement and support they aim high and are subsequently able to achieve outstanding academic results.”