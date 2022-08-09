Autumn Rural Ramble to return to the Gardens of Easton Lodge

The Autumnal Rural Ramble is returning to the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: Carol Green

Visitors to the Gardens of Easton Lodge are invited to sign up for a rural ramble this autumn to raise money for a cancer charity.

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity's Autumn Rural Ramble will take place at the Gardens of Easton Lodge on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The gardens, which are just outside of Great Dunmow and entirely maintained by volunteers, comprise of an 18th century walled kitchen garden, a wildflower area for bees, formal gardens and expansive colourful displays of flowers.

Participants can choose from one of four circular walking routes of one, four, six or 10 miles, plus a new 10-mile trail run - with all tickets including a cream tea.

Angus Drever, chair of trustees at the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: "We are delighted that the Gardens are to be the focal point of the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble and are looking forward to welcoming them and their guests back!

"We hope that this event will encourage even more people to come to find out more about these fascinating Gardens.

"Their history spans from the mid-1590s, through the Edwardian era and Second World War, right up to the current time."

Zoe Jay, who is head of fundraising and marketing at Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, said: "We are really looking forward to returning to The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge; it will be wonderful to see families, groups of friends, children and dogs back again.

"And with the added bonus of our new 10 mile trail run, we hope to attract a new audience to this biannual event.

"Running and walking has so many benefits including improved sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, lifting your mood and boosting your energy. Overall, it has been proven to improve your mental health, plus taking part and getting sponsored in aid of the charity really gives you that feel good factor!

"We couldn’t organise such an amazing event without the help of our great team of volunteers. Also, a special thank you to Tiptree (Wilkin & Sons) for being our headline sponsor for the event.

"We’re keeping our fingers crossed for clear skies and warm autumnal weather!"

To book tickets for the event go to https://www.helenrollason.org.uk/