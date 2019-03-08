Advanced search

Bees, birds and bacon rolls! Gardens of Easton Lodge open day is fun for whole family

PUBLISHED: 13:51 20 May 2019

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Families enjoyed an open day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, where they could learn about the wildlife and flowers in the grounds on Sunday.

Naturalist Jono Forgham led curious youngesters on bug hunts and bird walks whilst the garden's busy beekeeper's shared the secrets of their trade.

Visitors could also indulge in a spot of croquet or applaud the Thaxted Morris Men, whilst enjoying homemade cake and bacon rolls.

Essex Bat Group, Uttlesgord Badger Group, Essex Wildlife Trust and the RSPB were also on hand to share their expertise.

For the green-fingered visiters there were plenty of flowers such as bluebells and red campion to admire whilst the gardens were bursting with wildlife, from butterflies and dragonflies to lizards and grass snakes.

More information about the gardens is available on their website: www.eastonlodge.co.uk. To enquire about volunteering or hosting a talk about the gardens email enquiries@eastonlodge.co.uk or call 01371 876979.

