Bees, birds and bacon rolls! Gardens of Easton Lodge open day is fun for whole family

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Roger King

Families enjoyed an open day at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, where they could learn about the wildlife and flowers in the grounds on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Naturalist Jono Forgham led curious youngesters on bug hunts and bird walks whilst the garden's busy beekeeper's shared the secrets of their trade.

Visitors could also indulge in a spot of croquet or applaud the Thaxted Morris Men, whilst enjoying homemade cake and bacon rolls.

Essex Bat Group, Uttlesgord Badger Group, Essex Wildlife Trust and the RSPB were also on hand to share their expertise.

For the green-fingered visiters there were plenty of flowers such as bluebells and red campion to admire whilst the gardens were bursting with wildlife, from butterflies and dragonflies to lizards and grass snakes.

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

More information about the gardens is available on their website: www.eastonlodge.co.uk. To enquire about volunteering or hosting a talk about the gardens email enquiries@eastonlodge.co.uk or call 01371 876979.

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO Fun at Gardens of Easton Lodge Open day. Pocture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch: