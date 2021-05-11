News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Things to do in May: Open Day for Gardens of Easton Lodge

Published: 7:00 AM May 11, 2021   
The Italian Garden with balustrade around the lilypond at the Gardens of Easton Lodge

The Italian Garden with balustrade around the lilypond at the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

The Gardens of Easton Lodge at Little Easton near Great Dunmow will be open for pre-booked visitors on Sunday, May 23.

The work to restore the balustrade around the Italian Garden's lilypond should be complete.

The Countess of Warwick with her dogs. The Countess commissioned Harold Peto to redesign her Gardens at Little Easton

The Countess of Warwick with her dogs. In 1902 the Countess commissioned Harold Peto to redesign her Gardens at Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge, at Little Easton near Great Dunmow

A storyteller will be on hand to talk about the Countess of Warwick, who loved animals. She had a mini-zoo at her other home, Warwick Castle, she became a dog-breeder and loved birds.

The Children's Trail will feature animals from the Countess’ menagerie.

Folk duo Karen and Tony will perform and Essex Wildlife and the Woodland Trust will be present. There will be a range of stalls, for plants, jams, honey and plant supports and a woodturner.

You may also want to watch:

The Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Tickets must be purchased in advance via the Gardens’ website at www.eastonlodge.co.uk, or Facebook page or direct through Trybooking. Entrance is £5.50 for adults and free for under 16s.

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge


Louise Dunderdale

Louise Dunderdale

Louise Dunderdale

Louise Dunderdale

