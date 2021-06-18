News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Join Jono who is dissecting owl pellets and identifying moths

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM June 18, 2021   
Naturalist Jono Forgham

Naturalist Jono Forgham will be leading an event at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton near Great Dunmow - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Jono Forgham will lead nature walks for children and adults on Sunday, June 27 at the Gardens of Easton Lodge at Little Easton near Great Dunmow.

He hopes to have owl pellets for dissection and his MOTD (moths of the day) to identify and release.

Participants can hunt for bugs and identify birdsong and butterflies. There is also a children’s trail.

Nature at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton

Nature at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Butterfly at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton

Wildlife at The Gardens of Easton Lodge, - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

Many species of butterfly, dragon and damselflies and moths are attracted into the gardens. The hummingbird hawk moth is a regular summer visitor and seven species of bat have been recorded.

Essex Bat Group will be present with Norbert, a rescued noctule, along with the RSPB, Essex Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors can expect to see colour and scent in the Gardens, with flowers, fruit and vegetables.

The Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Tickets (£5.50 for adults) must be purchased in advance. See www.eastonlodge.co.uk

