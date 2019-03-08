Gardens of Easton Lodge celebrate bunch of horticultural awards at The Countess of Warwick's Show
PUBLISHED: 08:12 10 September 2019
Archant
The Gardens of Easton Lodge are celebrating after winning a bumper crop of horticultural awards at The Countess of Warwick's show, more than a 100 years since their last victory at the event.
The Countess of Warwick's Show is held every year in Little Easton over the August bank holiday weekend and is named after Daisy Greville, who owned Easton Lodge.
This year, garden volunteer Maria Medlycott won the award for largest pumpkin whilst dahlias grown in the gardens scooped a bunch of awards, thanks to the hard work of fellow volunteer Sam Baines.
It is believed that the gardens last one a horitcultual award at the show in 1910.
Sue Gilbert, Trustee at the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: "We got a very good reception from the committee because it was the first time they can remember having entries from the Gardens. I have been so impressed with the commitment of the volunteers."