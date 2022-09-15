Apples and Bees Day to be held at the Gardens of Easton Lodge

Apples and Bees Day will be held at the Gardens of Easton Lodge this month - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge

An 'Apples and Bees Day' is being held at the Gardens of Easton Lodge to give visitors a chance to enjoy local produce.

The event will be held from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, September 25, with cider from the Gardens' Easton Countess apples on sale for the first time.

Visitors will be able to press apple juice with help from the Friends of Cressing Temple, and taste a wide range of apples and orchard produce courtesy of the East of England Apples and Orchards Project.

Michelle and Trevor from Ivy Cottage will be bringing their bees along to the event. Visitors will be able to find out how bees live, work and make their honey, and how beeswax is used to make soap, face cream and other useful things.

There will also be a jam and jelly tombola and an apple and honey cake tasting stall.

To book go to www.eastonlodge.co.uk/whats-on/september-open-day-apples-and-bees-day/