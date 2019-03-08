Legion's 1940s event is hailed a success by organisers

Members and friends of the Royal British Legion from Finchingfield, Great Bardfield and Wethersfield enjoyed a garden party hosted by the branch on August 4.

Guests enjoyed 1940s music and traditional games such as tin can alley, croquet and hoopla during the event held at Mill End Cottage, in Spains Hall Road, Finchingfield.

Ivan Fleming, chairman of the Finchingfield and District Royal British Legion, said: "The garden party was a way that the legion wanted to thank local residents for their continued support as well as marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The weather held out and it was a lovely Sunday afternoon for the 67 people who attended.

"A special thanks has to go to Sir Tim and Lady Rosemary Ruggles-Brise for their generous offer allowing us to host this event on their land. We would like to thank everyone who attended and those who helped to make the afternoon such a great success."