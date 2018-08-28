Auctioneers hoping for warm​ reception for Game of Thrones tapestry

Game of Thrones Embroidery Archant

A Game of Thrones tapestry, which took 30,000 hours to make, will go on sale at Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers in Stansted Mountfitchet.

The souvenir of the HBO series was commissioned to promote the hit show in 2016.

The larger-than-life needlework, over five and a half metres by three metres, known as the Hardhome Embroidery, was produced by the Embroiderers’ Guild, the UK’s leading educational charity.

It was made as a backdrop to the DVD and Blu-ray launch of the fifth Game of Thrones series. HBO’s final series goes out in April.

The scene chosen by HBO for the piece of textile art was the battle between the White Walker army and the people of the Wildling town of Hardhome.

The Night King, with his eyes illuminated by LED lights, is the central figure.

Michele Carragher, the principal embroiderer for Game of Thrones costumes, created the four insects, a moth and three dragonflies.

The border includes the crests of the houses of Stark, Arryn, Targaryen, Martell, Tully, Baratheon, Greyjoy, Tyrell and Lannister, all familiar to fans of the show.

More than 140 people worked on the textile, which displays a wide variety of traditional and cutting-edge needlework techniques. These include appliqué, beading, digital printing, machine embroidery, metal thread work, quilting as well as surface stitching.

It was completed and presented to HBO Home Entertainment in March 2016.

Anthea Godfrey, artistic director at the Embroiderers’ Guild, said: “We had a tight timescale. The atmosphere was electric throughout the night of the final assembly that was finished just in time for a press call at 6am.

“It was a very special moment when the eyes first lit up and stared at the audience.”

The guild, an educational charity, is selling the mamoth embroidery to raise funds.

Anthea said: “It is with very mixed feelings that we have put the needlework up for auction but, for certain, it needs to go to a good home.

“We are positive that the new owner will feel the vibe.”

It is expected to sell, at Sworders Out of the Ordinary sale on February 12, for between £5,000 and £8,000.