Dunmow post box joy as caterpillars move in
Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021
Some very talented knitting experts have been raising a giggle.
These knitted toppers have been added to Royal Mail post boxes in Dunmow - to the delight of all ages.
They reference an argument between Marks and Spencer, baker of the Colin the Caterpillar cake, and rivals Aldi who have brought in Cuthbert - a similar looking cake.
They were created by friends Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk.
Post boxes have previously had knitted toppers with snowmen at Christmas, chickens and eggs at Easter and even a special one in red, blue and white with bunting for VE Day.
