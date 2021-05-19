News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow post box joy as caterpillars move in

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2021   
A knitted Colin caterpillar on a Post Box

A knitted Colin caterpillar on a Post Box - Credit: KaysKnits

 Some very talented knitting experts have been raising a giggle.

These knitted toppers have been added to Royal Mail post boxes in Dunmow - to the delight of all ages.

They reference an argument between Marks and Spencer, baker of the Colin the Caterpillar cake, and rivals Aldi who have brought in Cuthbert - a similar looking cake.

They were created by friends Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk.

Post boxes have previously had knitted toppers with snowmen at Christmas, chickens and eggs at Easter and even a special one in red, blue and white with bunting for VE Day.

Great Dunmow: A knitted Colin the caterpillar on top of a post box

A knitted Colin the caterpillar on top of a post box - Credit: KaysKnits

A Post Box in Dunmow with a caterpillar on the top

A Post Box in Dunmow with a caterpillar on the top - Credit: KaysKnits


