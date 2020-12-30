Published: 12:15 PM December 30, 2020

Flitch Green came alive with decorations and lights ready for the Friends of the Flitch Green Academy Flitchmas trail, with surprises dotted along the route.

Children were handed a detailed map showing where clues needed to be solved. Along the way children met Candy McCane, one of Santa's elves, and the big man himself.

As things have been slightly different this year the FFG team - who would normally have planned discos and a Christmas fair- built on the success of the earlier Halloween trail.

Sarah Tuck, FFG chair, said that without the support of the community and local businesses they wouldn't have been able to put on this event. The community went above and beyond and the team thanks everyone that made this year's event a huge success.