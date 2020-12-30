News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Festive Flitchmas trail success

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:15 PM December 30, 2020   
Elf figure in front of building

On the Christmas trail. - Credit: Friends of the Flitch Green Academy

Flitch Green came alive with decorations and lights ready for the Friends of the Flitch Green Academy Flitchmas trail, with surprises dotted along the route.

Children were handed a detailed map showing where clues needed to be solved. Along the way children met Candy McCane, one of Santa's elves, and the big man himself.

As things have been slightly different this year the FFG team - who would normally have planned discos and a Christmas fair- built on the success of the earlier Halloween trail.

Sarah Tuck, FFG chair, said that without the support of the community and local businesses they wouldn't have been able to put on this event. The community went above and beyond and the team thanks everyone that made this year's event a huge success. 

You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Green light for financing of new through school

Piers Meyler, LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTER

Logo Icon

Christmas

Residents pay it forward and cheer the community

Louise Dunderdale

person

Dunmow primary school provides festive cheer

Roger Brown

person

Above and Beyond Awards - further images of winners

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus