French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop
PUBLISHED: 13:14 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 28 May 2019
Archant
A French bulldog worth £8000 has been snatched from outside a shop in Little Canfield.
Police received reports that the dog was stolen on Wednesday (May 22) from outside a shop in Honey Road.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We received information that a French bulldog was taken from outside a shop in Honey Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/80606/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."