Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop

PUBLISHED: 13:14 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 28 May 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a French bulldog was stolen from outside a Little Canfield shop. Picture: Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information after a French bulldog was stolen from outside a Little Canfield shop. Picture: Archant

Archant

A French bulldog worth £8000 has been snatched from outside a shop in Little Canfield.

You may also want to watch:

Police received reports that the dog was stolen on Wednesday (May 22) from outside a shop in Honey Road.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We received information that a French bulldog was taken from outside a shop in Honey Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/80606/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Most Read

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a French bulldog was stolen from outside a Little Canfield shop. Picture: Archant

Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2019: Thousands line the street for “amazing” day

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

European Elections 2019: how Uttlesford voted

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch: “Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit.”

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says when it comes to voting for a new prime minister, she will choose the person most capable of uniting the country. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a French bulldog was stolen from outside a Little Canfield shop. Picture: Archant

Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2019: Thousands line the street for “amazing” day

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

European Elections 2019: how Uttlesford voted

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch: “Theresa May took on the toughest job in politics at a time when the country was deeply divided on Brexit.”

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says when it comes to voting for a new prime minister, she will choose the person most capable of uniting the country. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Heather Small to support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights concert

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. The singer will support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop

Essex Police are appealing for information after a French bulldog was stolen from outside a Little Canfield shop. Picture: Archant

Views sought on firm’s care home plan for village

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Stansted. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

European Elections 2019: how Uttlesford voted

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24