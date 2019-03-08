French bulldog worth thousands of pounds snatched outside Little Canfield shop

A French bulldog worth £8000 has been snatched from outside a shop in Little Canfield.

Police received reports that the dog was stolen on Wednesday (May 22) from outside a shop in Honey Road.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We received information that a French bulldog was taken from outside a shop in Honey Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saffron Walden police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/80606/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."