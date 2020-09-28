Freemasons in Essex donate £10,000 to support bereaved children and their families

Essex Freemasons donate �10,000 PICTURE: Peter Low Archant

The money will be used to purchase visual aids, leaflets and books which help to explain to young children, what has happened following the passing of a sibling or other close relative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Freemasons have donated £10,000, to offer support to families who have tragically lost a child.

A group of dedicated professionals, who work as part of the NHS, are known as the Essex Child Death Review Team.

The money will be used to purchase visual aids, leaflets and books which help to explain to young children, what has happened following the passing of a sibling or other close relative.

The team, who are part of The Princess Alexandra NHS, who also work closely with all of the main hospitals in Essex, Broomfield, Basildon, Harlow, Southend and Colchester and are involved with families when a child, up to the age of 18 years, dies.

Team leader Andrea Brewis said: “Around 50 percent of our cases are unexpected and when a member of our team arrives, usually in an A&E Department, parents and children are obviously distressed and in many cases have no idea what they should do next.

“We assist with practical advice and information, for example information about other professional’s roles and funeral planning, and we offer advice and support to families individual to their needs.

“A large part of our work is to help other young children in the family understand and cope with what has happened.

“We use leaflets, toys and books to help us do this and the money will help to fund this vital part of our service which is why I want to thank Essex Masons for this very generous donation.”

You may also want to watch:

The £10,000 was given via the Essex Provincial Charity Fund, which was set up by local Freemasons in the 1930’s to support worthy causes such the Essex Child Death Review Team. Their work came to the attention of the Fund Trustees, who immediately agreed the grant, following a recommendation from members of The Lodge of Borrowed Light which meets in Harlow. Deputy Provincial Grand Master, Paul Reeves said: “We were happy to agree such a donation.

“The work undertaken by the team each year under the most difficult of circumstances is absolutely incredible and we are delighted that we have been able to help.”