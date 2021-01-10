Free winter warmer packs for elderly and vulnerable
- Credit: Cadent Foundation
Elderly and vulnerable people across Essex are being given free winter warmer packs to help them stay healthy and well during the coming months.
The Cadent Foundation, funded by local gas network Cadent, has awarded £40,000 to community action charity Groundwork to create 2,700 packs for those most in need across the UK.
The packs will be distributed via local food banks and community hubs.
Each pack contains a range of items to help people keep warm this winter such as socks, gloves, hat, scarf, hot water bottle, blanket, thermal flask mug and energy saving lightbulbs.
Julia Dwyer, Director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “Many vulnerable households are facing even bleaker challenges as we head into winter and it’s reassuring to know these packs will help make a real difference at such a difficult time of year.”
For more information visit www.cadentfoundation.com and www.groundwork.org.uk
