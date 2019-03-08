Sharpen up your computer and online skills at weekly sessions held across district

Rawpixel Ltd

Free sessions in Dunmow and Thaxted are being offered to seniors and disabled people to help sharpen up their digital and online skills.

People who need help making the most of their computers, phones and tablets can come along to the weekly sessions, which are being delivered by Digital Bloomers and the Council for Voluntary Services Uttlesford (CVSU).

The tutorials in Dunmow have been running since March whilst sessions in Thaxted and Saffron Walden began this month. Patrick Whittick, who leads all the Uttlesford sessions, said he is keen for more people to benefit.

During the tutorials, Patrick and a helper will answer any questions people have about technology and teach the group new skills, whether it is ordering an online food shop, seeing photos of grandchildren, or booking a doctor's appointment.

The project, which started in January, is scheduled to last for a year and people can come for as long as they want.

"There is always lots more to learn," Patrick said, "If somebody says 'I want to learn about text messaging' then I will always talk about things like WhatsApp which your grandchildren are more likely to be on.

"Loads of people are scared they are going to break the internet so it's about making them feel more confident. It is about getting over the fear," he added. There are three sessions a week in Dunmow. Monday's session runs from 2-4pm in Foakes Hall; Thursday's is 2-4pm at St Mary's Centre next to St Mary's Church, and Friday runs from 2.30-4.30pm at the CVSU offices, in Stortford Road.

The weekly Thaxted session, which take place on Wednesday and started yesterday occur between 2-4pm at the Thaxted Day Centre. There is also a weekly Saffron Walden session which started last Tuesday and will be held every Tuesday from 9.30-11.30am at the town library. Weekly sessions at Great Chesterford will start again on September 4 at the Congregational Chapel in Carmel Street. Patrick is also on hand to help people with their digital problems at a coffee morning held every other Wednesday (the next one is on August 21) at Radwinter Village Hall, 10am-12pm.

To enquire about the sessions, call Patrick on 01371 404674.