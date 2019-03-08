four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Police are appealing for information after a four-year-old pug called Buttercup was stolen during a fun day in Little Hallingbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buttercup was taken from her kennel just before 6.30pm during a fun day for dog rehoming charity Mutts in Distress, which took place in New Barn Lane, Little Hallingbury.

Investigating officer PC James Hicks said: "The theft of any beloved pet from the family home, or in this case from a boarding kennel, is always extremely distressing.

You may also want to watch:

"Pets are an integral and loved part of their family home.

"For them to be snatched away by callous thieves in these circumstances is both extremely cruel and wicked. I am keen to hear from anybody who saw Buttercup being taken, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area that day.

"No matter how insignificant you may think the information you have is, it may be the missing part of the jigsaw that helps us to reunite her with her owner." Vets are also being urged to be vigilant by police. Buttercup is listed on the Microchip service PETPLUS and has been marked as stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Hicks in the Saffron Walden local policing team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/82588/19.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.