Four men arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at award winning Thaxted restaurant

PUBLISHED: 08:32 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 27 June 2019

Four men were arrested at India Villa last Friday (June 21). Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Police officers arrested four men at an award-winning restaurant in Thaxted, on Friday.

Three men, aged 22, 36, and 50, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences at India Villa, in Watling Street, and have been transferred to the immigration service.

A fourth man, aged 49, was also arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and obstructing a police officer and has been released under investigation.

According to its website, India Villa won the Bangladesh Caterers Association Chef of the Year award for the East of England in 2016.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We attended an address in Watling Street, Thaxted, at about 5.50pm on June 21.

"Three men - aged 22, 36, and 50 - were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and have been transferred to the immigration service. A fourth man, aged 49, was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and obstructing a police officer and has been released under investigation."

The India Villa was approached for comment.

