A former Premier League footballer, who now lives in the Braintree area, has given his backing to a campaign by the charity Diabetes UK.

George Elokobi, 34, played for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premiership, and for Colchester United.

George’s father Martin lived with type 1 diabetes for a number of years and died from complications of the condition when George was just 10 years old.

“When I was younger I remember a room full of syringes and watching my father struggle quite a lot.

“He didn’t just find the physical side of his diabetes difficult, but the emotional side of it - trying to manage it day in and day out really took its toll.”

George moved to England when he was 16 and managed to impress with his natural ability and was soon forging a career for himself.

However the legacy of the loss of his father stayed with him and George is committed to using this experience to not only drive himself forward, but also support others.

“I understand about hard work, discipline and the importance of a healthy body and healthy mind. I never take any of it for granted and want to help people, especially those managing a condition like diabetes, to help them to be their healthiest self.

“The condition is relentless, so having the tools to support yourself mentally and physically is vital.

“I’m delighted to be working with Diabetes UK to support local communities to get fitter and healthier.”

Peter Shorrick from Diabetes UK said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome George to the charity.

“There has never been a more important time for us all to make our physical and mental health a priority. We are really looking forward to working with George as we continue to support people living with diabetes and together, create a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

People with type 1 diabetes cannot produce insulin. About eight percent of people with diabetes have type 1. No one knows exactly what causes it and it isn’t currently preventable. Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses. It is recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.