Advanced search

Former PE teacher loses more than nine stone and raises thousands of pounds

PUBLISHED: 09:11 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 15 November 2019

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A former PE teacher has lost more than nine-and-a-half stone and raised thousands for charity by running in memory of his brothers.

David Manson, 56, from Dunmow, joined Slimming World after piling on the pounds following the death of both of his brothers from bowel cancer.

David weighed in at 26 stone at his heaviest.

You may also want to watch:

He raised more than £3,000 for Bowel Cancer UK by running a 10k and a half marathon.

David said: "I had many preconceptions about what the group would be like, from the other people who would be there to how I would be received, but the reality was completely the opposite. It was friendly, supportive and there were other men."

David's consultant, Lydia Chandler, said: "I am so happy to see the transformation in David, not just with his weight loss, but with his whole demeanour and confidence."

For more information about Lydia's Slimming World groups in Dunmow, call 07842665412.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Don’t clip my wings!’ Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Don’t clip my wings!’ Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Plan to convert part of historic manor into office space submitted

The owner of Little Easton Manor, Andy Mahoney, has applied to convert the courtyard buildings into office space. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Former PE teacher loses more than nine stone and raises thousands of pounds

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners host Stebbing 10

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners Philippa Robinson at the Stebbing 10

Netball: Dunmow Pegasus win first-ever match

Dunmow Pegasus face the camera

Karate: Thaxted Dragons impress on England duty

Thaxted Dragons represented England in Denmark

‘Don’t clip my wings!’ Annabell, 8, writes to Boris Johnson about Christmas play delay

Annabell Leach decided to write to Boris Johnson after her Christmas play was postponed because of the General Election. Picture: KATIE LEACH
Drive 24