Former PE teacher loses more than nine stone and raises thousands of pounds

Before and after: David Manson lost more than nine stone after his brothers died from bowel cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A former PE teacher has lost more than nine-and-a-half stone and raised thousands for charity by running in memory of his brothers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Manson, 56, from Dunmow, joined Slimming World after piling on the pounds following the death of both of his brothers from bowel cancer.

David weighed in at 26 stone at his heaviest.

You may also want to watch:

He raised more than £3,000 for Bowel Cancer UK by running a 10k and a half marathon.

David said: "I had many preconceptions about what the group would be like, from the other people who would be there to how I would be received, but the reality was completely the opposite. It was friendly, supportive and there were other men."

David's consultant, Lydia Chandler, said: "I am so happy to see the transformation in David, not just with his weight loss, but with his whole demeanour and confidence."

For more information about Lydia's Slimming World groups in Dunmow, call 07842665412.