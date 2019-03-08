Former Labour Party advisor teaches debating soceity the art of a good speech at Hart's Books

Paul Richards, former special adviser to the Labour Party. Picture: Rab Butler Society Archant

A former special adviser to the Labour Party taught Rab Butler Society members how to craft and deliver a speech at Hart's Books on May 8.

Reflecting on his time working for cabinet ministers, Paul Richards discussed general rules that speeches should follow: short and to the point, a clear idea running throughout, and asking what will be achieved, rather than said.

A spokesman for the society said: "Paul was a brilliant, informative and witty speaker with years of experience. We are very grateful to him for speaking to our group.

"He helped our guests learn 'the nuts and bolts' of speech-writing by engaging with them to call out a number of rhetorical devices as he used them in his talk."

The Rab Butler Society is a forum for developing the debating and public speaking talents of its members through events. For more information, contact rabdebating@outlook.com or search @RABDebating on Facebook and Twitter.