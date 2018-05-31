Football friends from Dunmow United took up sponsored running in lockdown and have successfully raised cash for PPE

Ayden Saltmarsh from Takeley and Frankie Hobbs from Lindsell with their PPE cheque for Scott Forbes, their Dunmow United coach. Picture: Sue Hobbs Sue Hobbs

Two football friends who hoped to raise £100 each to give PPE to NHS workers have raised a whopping £1,100 in two weeks.

Frankie Hobbs, 13, from Lindsell, and Ayden Saltmarsh, 12, from Takeley met through Dunmow United.

Their coach Scott Forbes from Great Bardfield has been sourcing and donating PPE supplies to hospitals and care homes, and the boys wanted to help.

They set up a GoFundMe page to raise sponsorship, ran separately and shared their progress.

Sue Hobbs said her son Frankie ran 80.7 miles, and Ayden ran 73.5 miles. Their challenge collectively took over 26 hours.

Sue said she was very proud of them, and the community and school support was fantastic.

“I think at first it really didn’t sink in the amount of PPE it would buy. We watched the figure go up.”

Coach Scott Forbes said: “It’s been really nice to tell them how fantastically well they’ve done.”

He said frontline staff still need PPE.

