Forest Hall School pupils get in to the swing of things at charity concert

PUBLISHED: 08:21 19 August 2019

The Forest Hall School choir performing swing-style music. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Families enjoyed an evening of swing music at a Stansted school in aid of charity.

Before the school holidays began, the Blue Skies Big Band performed at Forest Hall School alongside a line up of talented and enthusiastic pupils.

The school choir entertained guests while some students performed solos, such as Georgina Tate who sang Smile, and Daniel Elsley, who gave a rendition of Mr Bonjangles.

Blue Skies Big Band took over for the second half of the event, singing classics such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and In the Mood.

Julia Lysons, music teacher at Forest Hall, said: "It was a fantastic night that raised £230 to be split between Help for Heroes and our school production of Sister Act."

