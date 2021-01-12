News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Hampers packed in Foakes Hall bring families a boost

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:09 PM January 12, 2021   
Three people, stack of colourful hamper boxes

Councillors Amanda Brown, Susan Barker and Danielle Frost with some of the hampers - Credit: Councillor Terry Moore

Volunteers helped to pack 170 food hampers in Foakes Hall, which were delivered to help families in need.

Great Dunmow town councillors Danielle Frost and Amanda Brown had originally offered to support a children's activity programme by providing packed lunches, but this scheme was cancelled because rising Covid numbers raised restrictions.

Instead, Essex County Council offered grants to town and parish councils to help families that would normally receive free school meals or other support.

Essex county councillor Susan Barker helped with £500 towards the project, and was among the volunteers who helped to make up hampers.

Cllrs Frost and Brown gathered the supplies from the local supermarket.

Great Dunmow Town Council clerk Caroline Fuller said there had been a great many tins, packets and boxes involved.

"It was a real community effort, led by the town council and in particular those two councillors. Both their cars were packed up to the roof."

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
  2. 2 Oliver Purvis of Flitch Green is jailed for assaulting a woman and a teenager
  3. 3 Covid cases rise but no plans to reopen temporary Essex mortuary
  1. 4 Minibuses are transporting residents to Covid jab appointments
  2. 5 Free winter warmer packs for elderly and vulnerable
  3. 6 Archaeologists find remains of Iron Age village
  4. 7 Covid jabs have started at Broomfield Hospital's Vaccination Hub
  5. 8 Stansted calls for details on easing of coronavirus restrictions
  6. 9 E-scooter trials start in Essex
  7. 10 Hampers packed in Foakes Hall bring families a boost

Cllr Barker also organised that £500 went to the Alexia Trust, also based in Dunmow.

Councillor Danielle Frost of Great Dunmow Town Council

Councillor Danielle Frost of Great Dunmow Town Council - Credit: Danielle Frost

Councillor Amanda Brown of Great Dunmow Town Council

Councillor Amanda Brown of Great Dunmow Town Council - Credit: Amanda Brown


Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Together we can defeat this, says mayor

Louise Dunderdale

person

Essex Police

More than 280 drink and drug drive arrests

Louise Dunderdale

person

Uttlesford District Council

Local Plan transport discussion to take place

Roger Brown

person

Hospital green spaces have positive benefits for staff wellbeing

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus