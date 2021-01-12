Hampers packed in Foakes Hall bring families a boost
- Credit: Councillor Terry Moore
Volunteers helped to pack 170 food hampers in Foakes Hall, which were delivered to help families in need.
Great Dunmow town councillors Danielle Frost and Amanda Brown had originally offered to support a children's activity programme by providing packed lunches, but this scheme was cancelled because rising Covid numbers raised restrictions.
Instead, Essex County Council offered grants to town and parish councils to help families that would normally receive free school meals or other support.
Essex county councillor Susan Barker helped with £500 towards the project, and was among the volunteers who helped to make up hampers.
Cllrs Frost and Brown gathered the supplies from the local supermarket.
Great Dunmow Town Council clerk Caroline Fuller said there had been a great many tins, packets and boxes involved.
"It was a real community effort, led by the town council and in particular those two councillors. Both their cars were packed up to the roof."
Most Read
- 1 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
- 2 Oliver Purvis of Flitch Green is jailed for assaulting a woman and a teenager
- 3 Covid cases rise but no plans to reopen temporary Essex mortuary
- 4 Minibuses are transporting residents to Covid jab appointments
- 5 Free winter warmer packs for elderly and vulnerable
- 6 Archaeologists find remains of Iron Age village
- 7 Covid jabs have started at Broomfield Hospital's Vaccination Hub
- 8 Stansted calls for details on easing of coronavirus restrictions
- 9 E-scooter trials start in Essex
- 10 Hampers packed in Foakes Hall bring families a boost
Cllr Barker also organised that £500 went to the Alexia Trust, also based in Dunmow.