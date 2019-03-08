LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A NEW PREMISES LICENCE (SECTION 17 OF THE ACT)

We Food Global Limited of Manufactory House, Bell Lane, Hertford, Herts SG14 1BP Hereby give notice of an application of licensable activities at La Bonta, Unit 6, Priors Green Local Centre, Bennet Canfield, Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1HE

As detailed below:

Sale and Supply of Alcohol: Monday — Sunday 07:00 — 23:00*

*The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption ON the premises will be restricted to 12:00 until 22:30 each day The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption OFF the premises will be throughout opening hours, but conditional on a food purchase as well.

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, between 09:30 and 16:30 (Monday — Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party (any other person) must be made in writing to the above address by Wednesday 6th November 2019 and be relevant to the promotion of the licensing objectives.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.