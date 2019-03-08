Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A NEW PREMISES LICENCE (SECTION 17 OF THE ACT)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

We Food Global Limited of Manufactory House, Bell Lane, Hertford, Herts SG14 1BP Hereby give notice of an application of licensable activities at La Bonta, Unit 6, Priors Green Local Centre, Bennet Canfield, Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1HE

LICENSING ACT 2003

APPLICATION FOR A NEW PREMISES LICENCE (SECTION 17 OF THE ACT)

We Food Global Limited of Manufactory House, Bell Lane, Hertford, Herts SG14 1BP Hereby give notice of an application of licensable activities at La Bonta, Unit 6, Priors Green Local Centre, Bennet Canfield, Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1HE

You may also want to watch:

As detailed below:

Sale and Supply of Alcohol: Monday — Sunday 07:00 — 23:00*

*The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption ON the premises will be restricted to 12:00 until 22:30 each day The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption OFF the premises will be throughout opening hours, but conditional on a food purchase as well.

The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, between 09:30 and 16:30 (Monday — Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party (any other person) must be made in writing to the above address by Wednesday 6th November 2019 and be relevant to the promotion of the licensing objectives.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000.

Most Read

Police investigating ram raid at Thaxted garage

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Chief executive’s ‘regret’ over erosion of trust between councillors and officers

New Uttlesford District Council chief executive Dawn French.

“It’s what happens nowadays”: manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

A police cordon was visible around Saracens filling station today, October 10. Photo: ARCHANT

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigating ram raid at Thaxted garage

Police are investigating a ram raid at a garage in Thaxted early this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Chief executive’s ‘regret’ over erosion of trust between councillors and officers

New Uttlesford District Council chief executive Dawn French.

“It’s what happens nowadays”: manager of ram-raided Thaxted garage speaks out and says he plans to reopen today

A police cordon was visible around Saracens filling station today, October 10. Photo: ARCHANT

A fitting final farewell for lorry driver as he arrives at funeral service on low loader

The low loader carrying Brian Law passes by the family and friends waiting at the side of the road

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow Squires see off Starlites

Dunmow Squires jump for joy

Fine start for Thaxted Dragons Karate

Thaxted Dragons Karate youngsters face the camera at Clacton

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A NEW PREMISES LICENCE (SECTION 17 OF THE ACT)

Public Notice

Swimming: Dunmow Atlantis Masters are golden wonders at East event

Dunmow Atlantis swimmers with their medal haul at Newmarket

Precious objects found across Essex are declared treasure

Medieval gold finger ring found in Bradfield, Essex. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.
Drive 24