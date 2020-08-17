Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Two teenagers violently tried to steal a cyclist’s bike and rucksack as he rode along Flitch Way, Dunmow.

The teenagers are believed to be around 16 years old.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “One of the teenagers punched the victim in the head and tried to grab his rucksack off his back. The teenager fell into the other teenager, who was grabbing at items.

“The victim punched one suspect in defence, and then grabbed his bike. He kicked the other suspect and managed to ride off without losing any property.”

The incident happened on Bannister Green, Dunmow, at 4pm on Friday, August 14.

If you have information about this incident, call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/126314/20. or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.