Flitch Green man charged with burglary offences

Crime news Archant

Police have charged a man from Flitch Green in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries.

There were six incidents in Dunmow, Southend, Westcliff, Benfleet and Chigwell between January 3 and February 8 this year.

Items including jewellery were stolen.

Joseph Lamb, 32, of Baynard Avenue, Flitch Green was arrested on February 22.

He has now been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and one count of handling stolen goods.

He’s due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today, March 6.