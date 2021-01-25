News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Dozens of illegal fishing nets and traps seized during pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 8:00 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 9:07 AM January 25, 2021
Environment Agency staff member with some of the illegal traps he found

Environment Agency staff member with some of the illegal traps he found - Credit: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has seen an increase in the amount of illegal fishing devices found along East Anglian river banks.

In just eight months, 52 illegal fishing traps and nets were retrieved.

26 were found in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, 14 in Suffolk and Essex, and 12 in Norfolk.

In 2019, a total of 30 traps were seized across East Anglia.

Environment Agency staff member with some of the illegal traps he found

Environment Agency staff member with some of the illegal traps he found - Credit: Environment Agency

The illegal instruments trap eels, crayfish, water voles, otters and coarse fish.

You may also want to watch:

They are a significant risk to wildlife and fish stocks.

Lesley Robertson, enforcement team leader for Essex, Norfolk & Suffolk, said:

Most Read

  1. 1 Uttlesford Covid case rates decline means they are now the lowest in Essex 
  2. 2 Hospice at home service in seventh year but Covid impact 'challenging'
  3. 3 Council row over near £1 million underspend on road repairs
  1. 4 Beavers help with Finchingfield's 'worst flood in 20 years'
  2. 5 New Local Plan: 'Housing and transport should be planned together'
  3. 6 Red engraved gem from iron ring is older than was previously thought
  4. 7 Broomfield staff facing a 'battlefield scenario' in Covid fight
  5. 8 Housing sites sought by Uttlesford District Council
  6. 9 Archaeologists find remains of Iron Age village
  7. 10 Man jailed for at least 18 years after murdering partner out of jealousy

"Traps and nets can often be seen from the river bank, and identified by a rope tied to the bankside.

“Our officers are regularly out patrolling the river banks, and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where anglers are found to be flouting the rules.”

There are strict rules when it comes to trapping or fishing for crayfish, eels, salmon, sea trout, lamprey and smelt.

An Environment Agency licence is needed to do so. More details can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/permission-to-trap-crayfish-eels-elvers-salmon-and-sea-trout

All sightings of illegal nets or traps should be reported to 0800 807060.

Environment News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Uttlesford District Council

Former POW camp on council heritage list

Roger Brown

person

Hot lunches to support more vulnerable in community

Louise Dunderdale

person

Flooding

Seventh flood in Great Bardfield breaks pavement

Louise Dunderdale

person

Essex County Council

Essex County Council approves council tax increase

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus