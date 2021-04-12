Published: 5:00 PM April 12, 2021

Rotary Club of Dunmow has launched its first ever Young Musician competition - Credit: Rotary Club of Dunmow

Dunmow Rotary Club is set to hold its very first Young Musician competition online due to the pandemic.

The competition is for full-time students aged seven to 17 years old. Participants should be Grade 3 and above, and all styles of instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to enter.

Registration is now open and a video of your performance must be received before April 30, to be adjudicated in May.

Once your entry is completed you will receive an email with a link to upload your video performance and music copy.

The adjudication will take place during May and participants will receive an individual adjudication report via email.

For information about the syllabus and rules, please email dunmow.rotary@gmail.com

You may also want to watch:

Many other Rotary clubs around the UK have been organising Young Musician competitions over the past decades.