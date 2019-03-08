Blaze at Thaxted workshop involved gas cylinders

Two crews from Saffron Walden Fire Station attended a fire in Thaxted yesterday. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Saffron Walden firefighters used an emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to put out a fire in Thaxted on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Two crews from Saffron Walden and a hazardous materials officer attended a fire in a Thaxted workshop.

According to a post on the Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page, the fire involved acetylene cylinders and the firefighters used water from an onsite emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to extinguish the blaze.

Crews monitored the fire damaged cylinders for three hours until satisfied they were safe.