Blaze at Thaxted workshop involved gas cylinders

PUBLISHED: 08:46 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 22 May 2019

Two crews from Saffron Walden Fire Station attended a fire in Thaxted yesterday. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Saffron Walden firefighters used an emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to put out a fire in Thaxted on Tuesday.

Two crews from Saffron Walden and a hazardous materials officer attended a fire in a Thaxted workshop.

According to a post on the Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page, the fire involved acetylene cylinders and the firefighters used water from an onsite emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to extinguish the blaze.

Crews monitored the fire damaged cylinders for three hours until satisfied they were safe.

Most Read

Black Notley Man who died after Thaxted crash “desperately” tried to regain control of his vehicle before collision

Reis Farley-Hearn died December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Chef’s ‘heartbreak’ as power issues force him to temporarily close celebrated Little Dunmow restaurant

Tim Allen is the co-owner of Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon.

Top marks for school in latest inspection

Felsted School. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Man charged after more than 100 cannabis plants found in Birchanger property

Cannabis plants found in a Birchanger property on Friday (May 17). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man who sprayed ammonia in victim’s face during attack has prison sentence increased

David Hudson was arrested at Stansted Airport after retuning from Spain, where he fled. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

