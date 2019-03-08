Blaze at Thaxted workshop involved gas cylinders
PUBLISHED: 08:46 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 22 May 2019
Archant
Saffron Walden firefighters used an emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to put out a fire in Thaxted on Tuesday.
You may also want to watch:
Two crews from Saffron Walden and a hazardous materials officer attended a fire in a Thaxted workshop.
According to a post on the Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page, the fire involved acetylene cylinders and the firefighters used water from an onsite emergency water supply tank buried in the ground to extinguish the blaze.
Crews monitored the fire damaged cylinders for three hours until satisfied they were safe.