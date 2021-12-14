Firefighters tackle Little Waltham industrial blaze
Published: 1:08 PM December 14, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
Seven fire crews tackled an industrial blaze in Little Waltham yesterday (December 13).
Firefighters from Wethersfield, Chelmsford, Colchester, Witham and Great Baddow were called to a blaze inside a building measuring 40 metres by 20 metres at just after 2pm.
Crews decided that access to the scene on Cranham Road was "difficult", so they requested a water bowser - a specialist vehicle - from Halstead to help them.
Syd Barrett, Incident Commander, said: “Crews have worked extremely hard to surround this fire while preventing it from spreading."
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 4.15pm.
Essex Police also attended.
The police advised motorists to avoid the Little Waltham area due to travel disruption on nearby main roads.
