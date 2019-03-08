Firefighters rescue man from rooftop of three storey Great Bardfield building

A man has been rescued after construction materials fell on top of him. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a three storey building in Great Bardfield after construction materials fell on top of him this afternoon.

Fire crews from Braintree, Wethersfield, Urban Search and Rescue and Colchester attended the incident at Braintree Road.

The man was trapped under the roofing materials when firefighters used a platform to reach him safely, before moving the materials to free him.

Firefighters then used an external scaffolding staircase to carry the man to safety, before leaving him in the care of the ambulance service by 3.11pm.