Sunday is the deadline for community colouring book entries

Mary Turley, owner of Wonky Wheel gallery, Finchingfield.

This Sunday (November 15) is the deadline if you want to submit a design that could be chosen for a colouring-in book.

Finchingfield’s Wonky Wheel gallery is available from 12noon to 1pm during lockdown, as they are offering click and collect, so you can hand in your design.

But let them know your plans so there are not too many people arriving at once, to ensure appropriate social distancing. Their email is info@wonky-wheel.co.uk

Gallery owner Mary Turley said: “We have had some amazing entries for different age categories.

“I’m overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from some of the children - they have been handing me their piece of paper and they are so proud and chuffed with themselves.”

Wonky Wheel on The Green has been in business for a year.

Profits raised from the book will be donated to Freshwell Health Centre for the CREAMER Fund, which provides health resources and equipment to the community.

Entrants should create their design, drawn in black and white, which is suitable to be coloured in.

Age categories are age three to 10 years, age 11 to 17, and 18+.

