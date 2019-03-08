Advanced search

Finchingfield Three-Legged Race set to return this month

PUBLISHED: 08:49 09 July 2019

The biggest-ever Finchingfield three-legged race took place in July. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The 156th Finchingfield Three-Legged Race will return on July 21st this year.

Contestants will race around the village in fancy dress, drinking a pint at each pub before wading through the pond whilst being pelted with water bombs.

During the day there will be burgers and refreshments available, stalls and dance demonstrations. Local band The Wonkey Donkeys will also perform outside The Fox late into the evening.

Race entry is free and entry forms can be picked up from Finchingfield Post Office or you can simply register on the day.

The day will raise money for community organisation FINCHE, which is aiming to build an all-weather pitch with floodlights for the village.

FINCHE member Lee Rider said: "It's a wonderful, family afternoon out with guaranteed fun and laughter, so please, please come and support us with all your friends and family."

The day will start at 1pm until 'late'.

