Finchingfield scouts join forces with Royal British Legion
PUBLISHED: 08:37 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 19 June 2019
Archant
Finchingfield scouts have joined forces with the village's Royal British Legion branch.
Mark Wells, group leader of 1st Finchingfield Scouts Group received a framed Royal British Legion affiliation certificate from Christopher Green, former chairman of the Finchingfield and district Royal British Legion branch, at St John's Church.
Chris Green said: "The scouts join the primary schools of Bardfield, Finchingfield and Wethersfield, all of whom are affiliated. This outreach to a younger generation is tremendous in helping to promote the aims of the Royal British Legion and furthering the understanding of the needs of today's service men and woman."
Chris added: "Each member of the group will receive a specific badge to wear on their uniforms and the branch looks forward to developing exciting projects together."