Finchingfield scouts join forces with Royal British Legion

Former Royal British Legion branch chairman Chris Green and Mark Wells, group leader of 1st Finchingfield Scouts Group. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Finchingfield scouts have joined forces with the village's Royal British Legion branch.

Mark Wells, group leader of 1st Finchingfield Scouts Group received a framed Royal British Legion affiliation certificate from Christopher Green, former chairman of the Finchingfield and district Royal British Legion branch, at St John's Church.

Chris Green said: "The scouts join the primary schools of Bardfield, Finchingfield and Wethersfield, all of whom are affiliated. This outreach to a younger generation is tremendous in helping to promote the aims of the Royal British Legion and furthering the understanding of the needs of today's service men and woman."

Chris added: "Each member of the group will receive a specific badge to wear on their uniforms and the branch looks forward to developing exciting projects together."