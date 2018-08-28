Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Get your paws on a copy of village’s new calendar

PUBLISHED: 08:40 27 December 2018

Finchingfield's calendar of dogs

Finchingfield's calendar of dogs

Archant

A calendar designed for dog lovers is being produced to raise funds for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Finchingfield.

A calendar designed for dog lovers is being produced to raise funds for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Finchingfield.

The calendar has been produced by FINCHE, the charity that runs the village’s annual three-legged race, where participants have to drink a pint at each of the village’s three pubs before wading across the pond.

Spokesman Lee Rider said: “We were talking with Finchingfield Rovers FC about a joint fundraiser. We use the Three Tuns pub a lot and there’s plenty of local old dogs and puppies in there and the idea came from there as it’s a very dog friendly place.

The main goal is the MUGA which will provide floodlit sports facilities for members of the parish and local, rural communities.

The puppies, particularly Roxie the Boxer were hard to photo as she’s a bit of a diva.

Priced at £10, the calendar is available from Finchingfield Post Office and The Three Tuns pub.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Most Read

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

Portmeirion: The Hotel and pool in Spring

12 pretty Cheshire villages that you should visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin on leaving London behind for a new life in Chester

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in and around Chester

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 wonderful winter walks in Cheshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

New legislation plays into increase in level of homelessness in Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council

Get your paws on a copy of village’s new calendar

Finchingfield's calendar of dogs

Festive bazaar raises thousands for local churches

Mia Bushnell with items on sale at the bazaar. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Why you should not ask: Is Jack’s autism better now?

The Austistic Brothers, Thomas, left and Jack right

Stansted care home transformed into Lapland with the help of alpacas

L-R: residents Olive Carrick, Peggy Mitchell, Joan Smith and Hugh Loader at the Lapland event held at Mountfitchet House Care home. Picture: STEPHEN WALLER
Drive 24