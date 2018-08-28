Get your paws on a copy of village’s new calendar

A calendar designed for dog lovers is being produced to raise funds for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Finchingfield.

The calendar has been produced by FINCHE, the charity that runs the village’s annual three-legged race, where participants have to drink a pint at each of the village’s three pubs before wading across the pond.

Spokesman Lee Rider said: “We were talking with Finchingfield Rovers FC about a joint fundraiser. We use the Three Tuns pub a lot and there’s plenty of local old dogs and puppies in there and the idea came from there as it’s a very dog friendly place.

The main goal is the MUGA which will provide floodlit sports facilities for members of the parish and local, rural communities.

The puppies, particularly Roxie the Boxer were hard to photo as she’s a bit of a diva.

Priced at £10, the calendar is available from Finchingfield Post Office and The Three Tuns pub.