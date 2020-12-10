News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Shop Local: Support local artists and makers this Christmas

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:00 AM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 16, 2020
Mary Turley, owner of the Wonky Wheel gallery in Finchingfield. Picture: WONKY WHEEL

The Wonky Wheel gallery in Finchingfield, which has celebrated its first year in business, has announced the winners of its community colouring book competition.

The community colouring book. Picture: WONKY WHEEL GALLERY, FINCHINGFIELD

Residents were asked to submit original designs in black and white that could be coloured.

The best submissions have been printed in a book, which has been curated by gallery owner Mary Turley and artists Helen Wiseman, Claire Folkes, Flora Olney and Louise Man.

The winners in the aged four to 10 category are Elizabeth Gemmill from Great Sampford School and Jack Loneragan from Finchingfield School who will receive colouring materials as their prize.

Harry Parr of Chelmsford and Annabel Ijsbrandy-Clarke of Finchingfield School were highly commended for their submitted drawings.

The back cover of the community colouring book, showing the drawing by Helen Wiseman. The book has been produced by the Wonky...

The back cover of the community colouring book, showing the drawing by Helen Wiseman. The book has been produced by the Wonky Wheel gallery in Finchingfield. Picture: HELEN WISEMAN - Credit: Wonky Wheel gallery

Catie Kelleher won the 18+ category. Catie has won a one to one lesson with artist Helen Wiseman.

Residents’ original designs are now on display in the gallery until the end of February.

Profits raised through sales of the colouring book are going to Freshwell Health Centre’s CREAMER Fund.

The Community Resource Equipment and Medical Equipment Reserve Fund provides health resources and equipment to the community.

Mary said: “We had a number of entires themed on the sea, beach and local attractions from all age categories.

“The colouring book will hopefully support families and children with their mental health and wellbeing during trhese uncertain times and while we are spending more time at home.

“We had some amazing entries for the colouring book.”

Mary supports the ShopLocal campaign.

“The gallery was set up to support local artists as there was no avenue for them in the area to display their artwork.

“They now have a delightful space to display their work in a unique setting overlooking the beautiful picturesque village of Finchingfield.

“Items can also be bought online from the website or from the gallery, next to the bridge.

“Each piece of artwork and a wide selection of gifts, is something totally unique at the gallery.

“It’s important to support local artists and makers this Christmas, as you’re supporting a truly independent business that putting the money back into the local community.”

To buy a colouring book, go into the gallery or see the website www.wonky-wheel.co.uk

