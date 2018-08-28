Festive bazaar raises thousands for local churches

Mia Bushnell with items on sale at the bazaar. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Two churches received an early Christmas present after a festive bazaar raised thousands on their behalf.

The event, organised by parishioners at Our Lady and St Anne Line Church in Great Dunmow, has run for 10 years and is the church’s biggest fundraiser.

The festive foray raised £3,569, which will also go to our Lady of Lordes Church in Hatfield Broad Oak, and CAFOD, the Catholic international development charity.

Parishioner Claire Reeve said: “In spite of the wet weather, there was a very good turnout. The local community is always great at supporting this annual event. The organisers wish to thank everyone who came along and contributed to the wonderful total.”

During the event, which lasted for four hours, there were refreshments, stalls and live music from band the Ukes of Hazard. Children were also able to see Father Christmas and each received a gift.