Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Festive bazaar raises thousands for local churches

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018

Mia Bushnell with items on sale at the bazaar. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mia Bushnell with items on sale at the bazaar. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Two churches received an early Christmas present after a festive bazaar raised thousands on their behalf.

The event, organised by parishioners at Our Lady and St Anne Line Church in Great Dunmow, has run for 10 years and is the church’s biggest fundraiser.

The festive foray raised £3,569, which will also go to our Lady of Lordes Church in Hatfield Broad Oak, and CAFOD, the Catholic international development charity.

Parishioner Claire Reeve said: “In spite of the wet weather, there was a very good turnout. The local community is always great at supporting this annual event. The organisers wish to thank everyone who came along and contributed to the wonderful total.”

During the event, which lasted for four hours, there were refreshments, stalls and live music from band the Ukes of Hazard. Children were also able to see Father Christmas and each received a gift.

Most Read

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Depot plans set to be reworked by district council

Uttlesford District Council planning committee refused an application for a new street services base in Little Canfield. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

A police officer was injured after patrol car was crashed into in Stevenage's Gresley Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Festive bazaar raises thousands for local churches

Mia Bushnell with items on sale at the bazaar. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stansted care home transformed into Lapland with the help of alpacas

L-R: residents Olive Carrick, Peggy Mitchell, Joan Smith and Hugh Loader at the Lapland event held at Mountfitchet House Care home. Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Depot plans set to be reworked by district council

Uttlesford District Council planning committee refused an application for a new street services base in Little Canfield. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Long-serving airport employee looks back on 40 years in the terminals

Pat Purkiss is congratulated on her award by John Farrow, customer service & security director. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Combining all that is best in ISAs and SIPPs

St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the world's first pension scheme was created (Picture: Getty/istockphoto)
Drive 24