International Baccaleureate Diploma results success for students at Felsted School

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 July 2020

Ben Farrow from Chelmsford is going to the University of Bath. Picture: Felsted School

Ben Farrow from Chelmsford is going to the University of Bath. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

Success for Felsted School pupils who chose to take the International Baccaleureate Diploma

Dominic Wells from Rayleigh is hoping to study law at University of Cambridge. Picture: Felsted SchoolDominic Wells from Rayleigh is hoping to study law at University of Cambridge. Picture: Felsted School

All 31 pupils at Felsted School who chose to take the International Baccaleureate Diploma have been awarded their Diploma, with an average score of 34 points per candidate, four points above the global average.

This year’s results were calculated by the governing exam body because of coronavirus restrictions.

Six students achieved at least 39 points, the equivalent of at least 3 A* grades at A Level, and 13 achieved 35 points or more, the equivalent of 3 A grades at A Level.

Headmaster Chris Townsend said: “It has been a strange process for the students, deprived of proving their worth in the exam hall, but all 31 can be incredibly proud of the hard work that they have put in over the last two years to achieve this exceptional qualification.”

Fenella Alexander from High Easter is going to UCL to study history in September. Picture: Felsted SchoolFenella Alexander from High Easter is going to UCL to study history in September. Picture: Felsted School

Mr Townsend thanked teachers, especially Karen Woodhouse, Director of IB at the school.

Dominic Wells from Rayleigh achieved 41 IB Diploma points, with the top grade in English, History and French. Dominic wants to study Law at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge and go on to become a barrister.

At Felsted, he has played 2nd team rugby, won the school’s annual public speaking competition and was Secretary-General of this year’s Felsted Model United Nations Conference.

Fenella Alexander from High Easter achieved 39 points, with a top grade in English and History, securing a place to study History at UCL in September.

Fenella was Deputy Head Girl and both an academic and drama scholar, a member of the senior academic Andrews Society, a Sergeant in the Combined Cadet Force and represented the school in netball and tennis.

Ben Farrow from Chelmsford is to read International Development with Economics at the University of Bath from September.

Ben studied English, Geography, Economics, Italian, Biology and Maths as part of his IB Diploma. He was a Prefect, played rugby for the 1st XV and was part of their tour to South Africa in 2018. Ben also completed an overseas volunteering trip to Mumbai to support the Magic Bus charity foundation and was a key member of the school’s Combined Cadet Force.

Other students have chosen to take A levels.

