Felsted siblings shine at BBC Proms

Felsted siblings Shesh and Sana performed at the BBC Proms with the National Youth Orchestra - Credit: Felsted School

A brother and sister from Felsted School performed alongside national composers at BBC Proms with the National Youth Orchestra.

Sana and Shesh Abu-Jabir spent two weeks at Northumbria University over the summer with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain for their summer residency.

Following the summer programme, the siblings performed at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester and Saffron Hall, then finally at the BBC Proms in the Royal Albert Hall.

Sana said: "Playing at the proms was definitely the highlight of the course and it was such an amazing experience to play with all of our friends in one of the most iconic concert halls in the country."

Shesh is in Felsted's jazz band, steel band, orchestra, guitar group and choir, while Sana is Felsted's Young Musician of the Year 2022, is in the jazz band and orchestra and is principle percussionist in the Junior Guildhall Symphony Orchestra.