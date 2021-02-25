Success for Felsted School musical twins
- Credit: Felsted School
Twins at Felsted School are performing well in a number of musical instruments.
Hannah and Owen Page, 13, joined the school two years ago.
Hannah recently achieved diplomas in violin and clarinet, and Owen achieved his grade 8 guitar and grade 7 piano.
Both have performed with the jazz band, orchestra and choir.
Hannah said: “There have been so many opportunities at Felsted that I would never have been able to get elsewhere.
You may also want to watch:
“I’ve performed solo and in a band, sung at the O2, been interviewed on radio and played for the elderly at the Felsted Mission Church.”
Owen said: “Despite lockdown restrictions, Felsted’s Music Department continues to do an amazing job at keeping everything fun and varied.
Most Read
- 1 Design of 326 houses approved for Dunmow
- 2 Planning approach taken for new business park is shortlisted for a national award
- 3 Success for Felsted School musical twins
- 4 Add your stone to the cairn and take a moment for reflection
- 5 Talented Jess Olorenshaw handed academy place at major cricket hub
- 6 Flitch Trials rescheduled to 2022
- 7 Over £1m in funding to support violence reduction unit
- 8 Plans to convert former HSBC bank into flats
- 9 Secrets of fantasy Dunmow house revealed
- 10 14 weeks of work to start on new cycle route and footpath
“My teachers have all been a great inspiration to me.”
William Warns, director of music at Felsted Senior School, said: "I am very proud of everything that Hannah and Owen have achieved."