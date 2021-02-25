News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Success for Felsted School musical twins

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 25, 2021   
Owen Page, student at Felsted School

Twins at Felsted School are performing well in a number of musical instruments. 

Hannah and Owen Page, 13, joined the school two years ago.

Hannah recently achieved diplomas in violin and clarinet, and Owen achieved his grade 8 guitar and grade 7 piano.

Both have performed with the jazz band, orchestra and choir. 

Hannah Page, student at Felsted School

Hannah said: “There have been so many opportunities at Felsted that I would never have been able to get elsewhere. 

“I’ve performed solo and in a band, sung at the O2, been interviewed on radio and played for the elderly at the Felsted Mission Church.” 

Owen said: “Despite lockdown restrictions, Felsted’s Music Department continues to do an amazing job at keeping everything fun and varied.  

“My teachers have all been a great inspiration to me.” 

William Warns, director of music at Felsted Senior School, said: "I am very proud of everything that Hannah and Owen have achieved."

