Published: 12:00 PM February 25, 2021

Twins at Felsted School are performing well in a number of musical instruments.

Hannah and Owen Page, 13, joined the school two years ago.

Hannah recently achieved diplomas in violin and clarinet, and Owen achieved his grade 8 guitar and grade 7 piano.

Both have performed with the jazz band, orchestra and choir.

Hannah Page, student at Felsted School - Credit: Felsted School

Hannah said: “There have been so many opportunities at Felsted that I would never have been able to get elsewhere.

“I’ve performed solo and in a band, sung at the O2, been interviewed on radio and played for the elderly at the Felsted Mission Church.”

Owen said: “Despite lockdown restrictions, Felsted’s Music Department continues to do an amazing job at keeping everything fun and varied.

“My teachers have all been a great inspiration to me.”

William Warns, director of music at Felsted Senior School, said: "I am very proud of everything that Hannah and Owen have achieved."