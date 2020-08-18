Felsted School is recognised for their pupil-led inititiave which helps change lives in Uganda through the Safi Coffee Project

Felsted School

Felsted School has been recognised for the work they do with the Safi Coffee Project, with a certificate of excellence from Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The certificate of excellence for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted School

The award was in a new category, called Impact through Partnership, which commends schools or trusts that have made a wider impact beyond their own school community.

The pupil-led initiative imports Ugandan coffee to sell across the UK,

Felsted School works in partnership with Hull Collegiate School and Highgate School, through links with Teach Uganda, one of Felsted’s core charities.

The Safi Coffee Project raises vital funds to help change lives in the Kanungu region, aiming to break the cycle of poverty for many young people.

Since its launch in 2015, the project has grown. Turnover is now £30,000 per year, helping to fund the education of 45 pupils in Kanungu.

Students from Felsted visit Uganda every two years, teaching in schools, helping to build facilities and working in the community where they tend to their coffee plantation.

Students at Felsted have been working alongside Hull Collegiate School, the project’s original founders, on new ideas to make the project as sustainable as possible. The Felsted Environment & Service Group have been supporting this initiative, alongside International Baccalaureate Diploma students who are involved as part of their enterprise project.

Reverend Nigel Little, Chaplain at Felsted School and Trustee of Kirima Ltd, said: “As a Trustee of Teach Uganda, I am delighted that Felsted School is promoting and distributing Safi Coffee amongst its community.

“As a result, we can ensure that the funds raised from our sales are sent directly back to help the children of Uganda.”

There are plans to redesign the Felsted Coffee Shop and officially launch Safi but these have been delayed because of coronavirus and lockdown.

Pupils and staff have kept the momentum going with opportunities to buy online for delivery during lockdown and Safi care packages have been delivered to care homes and residents in the Felsted Almshouses.