Advanced search

Felsted School is recognised for their pupil-led inititiave which helps change lives in Uganda through the Safi Coffee Project

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 August 2020

Pupils from Felsted School and Hull Collegiate School for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted School

Pupils from Felsted School and Hull Collegiate School for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted School

Felsted School

Felsted School has been recognised for the work they do with the Safi Coffee Project, with a certificate of excellence from Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The certificate of excellence for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted SchoolThe certificate of excellence for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted School

The award was in a new category, called Impact through Partnership, which commends schools or trusts that have made a wider impact beyond their own school community.

The pupil-led initiative imports Ugandan coffee to sell across the UK,

Felsted School works in partnership with Hull Collegiate School and Highgate School, through links with Teach Uganda, one of Felsted’s core charities.

The Safi Coffee Project raises vital funds to help change lives in the Kanungu region, aiming to break the cycle of poverty for many young people.

You may also want to watch:

Since its launch in 2015, the project has grown. Turnover is now £30,000 per year, helping to fund the education of 45 pupils in Kanungu.

Students from Felsted visit Uganda every two years, teaching in schools, helping to build facilities and working in the community where they tend to their coffee plantation.

Students at Felsted have been working alongside Hull Collegiate School, the project’s original founders, on new ideas to make the project as sustainable as possible. The Felsted Environment & Service Group have been supporting this initiative, alongside International Baccalaureate Diploma students who are involved as part of their enterprise project.

Reverend Nigel Little, Chaplain at Felsted School and Trustee of Kirima Ltd, said: “As a Trustee of Teach Uganda, I am delighted that Felsted School is promoting and distributing Safi Coffee amongst its community.

“As a result, we can ensure that the funds raised from our sales are sent directly back to help the children of Uganda.”

There are plans to redesign the Felsted Coffee Shop and officially launch Safi but these have been delayed because of coronavirus and lockdown.

Pupils and staff have kept the momentum going with opportunities to buy online for delivery during lockdown and Safi care packages have been delivered to care homes and residents in the Felsted Almshouses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Have your say on Local Council Tax Support scheme 2021-2022

Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Police raid uncovers cannabis factory in Brick End

Officers from Essex Police's Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing team raid an industrial unit at Brick Lane, Great Dunmow, which was found to house a cannabis factory. Picture: SGT TIM SCOTT/ESSEX POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Have your say on Local Council Tax Support scheme 2021-2022

Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Police raid uncovers cannabis factory in Brick End

Officers from Essex Police's Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing team raid an industrial unit at Brick Lane, Great Dunmow, which was found to house a cannabis factory. Picture: SGT TIM SCOTT/ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Felsted School is recognised for their pupil-led inititiave which helps change lives in Uganda through the Safi Coffee Project

Pupils from Felsted School and Hull Collegiate School for the Safi Coffee Project. Picture: Felsted School

Potential for further delays to non-league season as government drags its heels over fans in grounds

Non-league football could be delayed further as decision over fans remains unresolved. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Essex has lowest teenage pregnancy rate in five years

Young woman with pregnancy test in hands. Photo: shironosov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Job losses as easyJet confirms Stansted base will close

easyJet has confirmed that its Stansted base will close. Picture: PA Images

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.